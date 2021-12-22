Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to be down amid a widespread internet outage.

Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.

It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.

More to follow.

