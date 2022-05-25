Amazon Fire 7: How to pre-order the new £60 tablet

Amazon has revealed a new entry-level Fire tablet, called the Fire 7. It replaces a model launched back in 2019, and is the first tablet from the retail giant to run its new Fire OS8 operating system.

Based on the, admittedly-not-so-new, Android 11 (for context, Android 13 is due later this year), the Fire 7 has a seven inch display and is available in three colour options of black, blue and pink.

Storage options are 16GB and 32GB, and like Amazon’s Kindle ebook readers, the Fire 7 can be bought with adverts, which appear on the screen when the device is locked, or without. Removing the adverts adds £10 to the retail price. Surprisingly, doubling the storage to 32GB also only adds £10, bumping the price up to £69.99 with adverts or £79.99 without.

Amazon says the new Fire 7 tablet has a battery life of up to 10 hours, which is a 40 per cent improvement on the 2019 model, while performance is up 30 per cent thanks to a more powerful quad-core processor. The retailer also says its child-friendly tablet is twice as durable as the current-generation Apple iPad mini, but doesn’t elaborate on this claim.

There’s also Alexa built in, so you can use the Amazon voice assistant just as you would on other devices, like Echo smart speakers. Used in the kitchen, for example, Alexa on the Fire 7 can display recipe ideas, organise cooking timers, play music and control your smart home devices.

Amazon Fire 7 (2022 edition): £59.99, Amazon.com – pre-order now

How to pre-order the new Amazon Fire 7?

Announced this week, the Amazon Fire 7 (2022 edition) is available to pre-order from the Amazon website now (£59.99, Amazon.com). It will go on sale on 29 June, so you have a while yet to place your order.

At that price point it is £30 cheaper than the Fire HD 8 (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) and sits £90 below the Fire HD 10 (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk).

This new tablet is the first to run Amazon’s new Fire OS8 operating system, which is the first update we’ve seen since OS7 arrived in 2019. It’s based on Android 11, which is already a generation old, but this means the tablet runs all of the apps you might use elsewhere, like iPlayer, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and more.

The Fire 7 has a screen resolution of 1024 x 600px, giving it a pixel density of 171 per inch, 2GB of RAM, an USB-C port for charging (which takes up to four hours with the included adaptor), and there’s a 2-megapixel camera on the front and back. And a microSD card slot can be used to increase the tablet’s storage by up to 1TB.

