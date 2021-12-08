Amazon down – latest updates: Company says it does not have ‘ETA for full recovery’

Related video: Texas blogger helps clear teachers’ Amazon wish lists

Amazon Web Services, the shopping giant’s internet infrastructure arm, is experiencing technical issues that are echoing across much of the rest of the internet.

A variety of websites and services were hit by problems apparently because of issues with the underlying technology, which is provided by Amazon Web Services or AWS.

That included many of the world’s biggest apps and services, from Disney Plus and Tinder to Coinbase. Games were also hit, with PUBG and League of Legends seeming to go down.

It also hit other Amazon-owned services, including the Alexa voice assistant, the Kindle, Amazon Music and its Ring security cameras.

But it did not appear to be a problem in all locations. Amazon said the problems were in the “US-EAST-1” which is hosted in Virginia and serves areas nearby, meaning that people reliant on other parts of the AWS network may still be able to load services, though it might perform more slowly than usual.

Show latest update 1638951365 Amazon blamed AWS outage on high traffic from unknown source, says report The primary reason behind the outage is believed to be a sudden increase in traffic that caused congestion across multiple network devices in Northern Virginia. According to reports, the company had initially pegged the “root cause” of the outage on “a problem with several network devices within the internal AWS network”. “…these devices are receiving more traffic than they are able to process, which is leading to elevated latency and packet loss for the traffic traversing them,” read screenshots of an internal AWS communique from Tuesday morning obtained by Insider. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 8 December 2021 08:16 1638950211 Smart device users register anger on social media The outage left thousands of people in the US without working fridges, Roomba and doorbells. Livid customers took to social media to register their anger with the company. The outage dampened the Christmas spirit for some. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 8 December 2021 07:56 1638943841 Amazon says company working to fix impaired services The company is the latest post on the AWS status page said they are now working to fix any impaired services. “With the network device issues resolved, we are now working towards recovery of any impaired services. We will provide additional updates for impaired services within the appropriate entry in the Service Health Dashboard,” it said. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 8 December 2021 06:10 1638939599 Amazon suffered 27 outages in 12 months In the past 12 months, users have experienced 27 outages on Amazon, according to a web tool reviewing website ToolTester. Amazon was also among the top 20 websites to face the most amount of outages in the last 12 months in the United States. Earlier in July, over 38,000 customers were affected due to a disruption on amazon’s online store service, that lasted for almost two hours. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 8 December 2021 04:59 1638936024 The other Amazon outages, as covered by The Independent The massive Amazon outage impacting businesses across the country isn’t the first such problem at the retail tech giant. It’s not even their first major service outage this year. Here’s how The Independent has covered previous Amazon outages. Josh Marcus 8 December 2021 04:00 1638935874 Delta, Southwest Airlines faced server issues due to outage People trying to book flight tickets or change trips with Delta Air Lines had trouble connecting to the airline. “Delta is working quickly to restore functionality to our AWS-supported phone lines,” said spokesperson Morgan Durrant, encouraging customers to use its website or mobile app instead. Similarly, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it switched to West Coast servers after some airport-based systems were affected. Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish said there were no major disruptions to flights. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 8 December 2021 03:57 1638934404 One part of Amazon that’s not suffering? Its stock price The Amazon Web Services outage may be hitting companies across the country, but Amazon’s stock price sure hasn’t been affected. As of Tuesday evening, shares were up nearly 3 per cent. A screen shot of Amazon’s stock price on 7 December, 2021. (Screengrab of Google) Josh Marcus 8 December 2021 03:33 1638932604 Amazon Web Services outage Meme Report, Volume II As important as The Independent’s award-winning journalism is to understanding the news, there are, of course, the memes to help round things out. Here are the latest jokes on Twitter about the Amazon Web Services outage that you need to know: Josh Marcus 8 December 2021 03:03 1638930804 ICYMI: Amazon hit by technical problems, causing issues across internet Amazon Web Services, the shopping giant’s internet infrastructure arm, is experiencing technical issues that are echoing across much of the rest of the internet. Conservative provocateur Jack Posobiec, best known for promoting the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, trolled Amazon on Tuesday for its AWS outages, noting that conservative video-sharing site Rumble was still up and running. “Rumble Video is functioning at 100% while Amazon Web Services is suffering a major outage,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Sorry, Bezos bros!” Josh Marcus 8 December 2021 02:08

