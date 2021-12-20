Amazon Boxing Day 2021: The best deals to expect in this year’s sale

Black Friday might still be fresh in our minds, but it’s already time to turn our thoughts to Christmas and, in less than one weeks’ time, the Boxing Day sales.

Once considered the shopping event of the year, Boxing Day has been overshadowed by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to join those 5am queues on the high street to grab yourself a bargain.

Looking for inspiration for what to spend your Christmas money on? You’re in luck. A lot of retailers will be cutting prices on 26 December, and that includes Amazon. Naturally, being online means you can shop the Amazon Boxing Day sales from the comfort of your sofa, avoiding the queues and tactically placing yourself mere feet away from the fridge and all of those delicious leftovers.

From when it officially kicks off to the best discounts you can expect to find this year, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Boxing Day 2021 sale.

When will the Amazon Boxing Day sales begin in 2021?

Although Amazon hasn’t yet revealed when its Boxing Day sale will start, the clue is in the name. It almost goes without saying, but we expect the sale to begin on 26 December. When the event will run until is anyone’s guess for now, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there are deals to snap up well into the start of January.

As for the time of day, it depends how early you fancy getting up the day after Christmas…

When will the Amazon Boxing Day sales end?

This is the missing piece of the puzzle for now but we suspect the sale will run until the end of the month.

What we can tell you is that Amazon’s pre-Christmas event, called “last minute deals”, began on 1 December and runs until 21 December. So if you’re still on the hunt for some last minute Christmas presents, you’d better be quick, and don’t be one of those shoppers who expects to bag a load of deals on 23 December with next-day Prime delivery. That isn’t going to happen.

Instead, get your shopping done early, keep an eye on the estimated delivery dates, and for goodness’ sake avoid a Christmas Eve trip to the petrol station.

As for when the Boxing Day sales end,

What were the best Amazon Boxing Day deals in 2020?

Last year, we saw a huge range of deals on offer at Amazon between Boxing Day and the start of January. There was money to be saved on televisions, beauty products, homeware, gaming, kitchen accessories, laptops, mattresses, watches and Amazon’s own Echo and Kindle devices.

More specifically, we saw a £10 saving on the then-new Amazon Echo dot 4th generation (was £44.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk), a massive £300 off certain models of Apple Watch series 5 (£695.34, Amazon.co.uk).

We also saw a half-price deal on the Bayliss super power 2400 hairdryer (was £65, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk) and £15 off the Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones (was £50, now £35, Amazon.co.uk).

There was a huge saving of £200 to be had on the Oral-B genius electric toothbrush (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) and over £100 off the Shark upright vacuum cleaner (£269, Amazon.co.uk).

What can we expect this year?

More of the same, basically. We’re expecting to see some decent savings on a massive range of products across many of Amazon’s most popular product categories. In some ways it’ll feel like a repeat of the Black Friday sales from last month, with money off tech, homeware, kitchen products and televisions.

Be careful, though. As with any sale, you need to do your homework to ensure you are getting a genuinely good deal – and make sure you’re aware of the age of the product you’re buying. If a new model is due out soon, the deal might not be as good as it seems.

Best pre-Boxing Day deals to shop now

Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.

Amazon Fire stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Amazon Fire stick lite is the most affordable TV stick that Amazon has on offer. With 50 per cent off, the device comes with an Alexa voice note remote, plus thousands of apps and channels including BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix. It’s also simple to set up – just plug this nifty Fire stick into the back of your TV and let the binging session commence.

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB: Was £379.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

Need a new vacuum? Now is the time to invest as this Shark upright cleaner currently has an impressive 53 per cent off. A different version of this model, the NZ801UKT, featured in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners, with our reviewer praised it for being a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”, such as a soft roller that works in conjunction with the anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs. This system, along with the lift-away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum to give you more flexibility, worked well for our tester.

Amazon Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet: Was £199,99, now £129,99, Amazon.co.uk

You can save £70 on the all new Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet right now. Children can enjoy access to thousands of apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks and more on the device, as well as educational content. It also allows for video calls and voice notes and comes with a kid-friendly case, parental controls and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ – making it the perfect gift that is both educational and fun. In our review of the tablet, our tester said: “It’s fun, easy to use and with the comprehensive parental controls and decent guarantees, it’s basically hassle-free, and all encased in some pretty decent, grown-up tech”.

This deal from popular toothbrush brand Oral-B is not to be missed, with a whopping 75 per cent off. The gadget has a range of features including five brushing modes and varied pressure control, and it can also connect to your phone via the Oral-B app, which not only records how you brush your teeth, but also gives you feedback on your routine and how you can improve it. While we’re yet to review this exact brush, the Oral-B genius X 20000 (was £399.99, now £139.95, Amazon.co.uk), a very similar model, featured in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, with our writer noting that a dentist had told them they had been neglecting some of their back teeth and “the app identified exactly the same area”.

De’Longhi dedica electric coffee grinder: Was £219.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

One for the coffee connoisseur, this grinder has 41 per cent off and it’s one of our favourites. Featuring in our guide to the best coffee grinders, our tester voted it as the best “hi-tech” option, calling it “a good-looking bit of kit with a funky digital display”. “With 18 grind settings, you can choose exactly how coarse you want your grounds, while the LCD display makes it fairly self-explanatory to use, and you have the ability to decide in advance how many cups of coffee you want, along with a handy, well-designed container to store it in and transport elsewhere,” they said. “Clearly a premium product, it doesn’t come cheap, but it will offer serious coffee fans plenty of options when it comes to creating the perfect brew.”

