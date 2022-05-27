Amazfit T-rex 2: Everything you need to know about the smartwatch and when you can buy it

Amazfit’s range of rugged T-rex activity trackers, the first of which was released in 2020, are intended for outdoor adventurers on a budget, and the company is hoping to continue that tradition with its latest smartwatch.

While the brand isn’t as popular as say, Garmin, who has its own series of rugged activity trackers, the company has found its niche by making them affordable. Similar rugged fitness trackers, like the Garmin instinct 2 (£281.32, Amazon.co.uk) always feel like they cost a little too much for what they offer.

The third-generation wearable is significantly more expensive when comparing the jump in price between the original T-rex smartwatch (£109 at launch, now £89, Amazfit.com) and the T-rex pro (£139 at launch, now £118, Amazon.co.uk), but the feature set has been enhanced, and Amazfit is promising an incredible 24-day battery life.

While we haven’t got our hands on the latest T-rex 2 just yet, we have rounded up our favourite running watches and fitness trackers, and the mind-bogglingly cheap Amazfit neo (£39, Amazon.co.uk) fitness tracker made the latter’s list.

Curious to know what new features the T-rex offers and when you’ll be able to buy it? We’ve got you covered.

Amazfit T-rex 2: £219, Amazfit.com – available to buy 1 June

The T-rex 2 is an all-in-one activity tracking health monitor with all the usual features found on any modern smartwatch. It features an always-on 1.39in HD AMOLED, high resolution touch screen display, with a durable polymer alloy chassis that Amazfit says has passed 15 military-grade tests. And you also get sleep, heart rate and stress tracking features, as well as blood oxygen saturation monitoring as standard, too.

But this smartwatch is aimed at hikers, climbers, surfers and basically any other noun for an “outdoorsy person”, and it’s been updated to help them get the most out of their lifestyle.

For starters, Amazfit claims that its battery lasts up to 24 days thanks to the new 500mAh battery, which is long enough for any summer road trip. The previous T-rex pro model had a smaller 340mAh battery.

You also get access to over 150 sport modes, including surfing and fishing, and it can even track your golf swing. The watch also features 10 ATM water resistance, meaning it can withstand depths as low as 100m, as well as operate in temperatures as low as -30C and resist temperatures as low as -40C and high as 70C.

More importantly is the fact that it now features better navigational GPS tools, which the pro did not have. The T-rex 2 boasts a compass, a barometric altimeter for scaling heights and support for dual-band positioning and five satellite networks.

All this is to say that you can now track your route trajectory and get real-time navigational directions. The direct-return navigation feature also displays the shortest straight line back to the start of your route, if that’s something you need.

Comeing in four different colour variants, the T-rex 2 will be released in the UK on 1 June on Amazfit’s website, before launching more widely on 30 June, when it will be available to buy from retailers like John Lewis, Amazon and Argos.

As mentioned above, it does cost significantly more than the T-rex pro. It’ll be priced at £219, which is about £100 more than the cost of the pro (£118, Amazon.co.uk) which is currently on sale at Amazon.

Available from 1 June

