AMAs 2021: These are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s awards show

The red carpet has begun filling up as celebrities arrive at the 2021 American Music Awards.

This year’s awards ceremony, taking place on Sunday 21 November, will be hosted by Cardi B, with celebrities including Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, and Olivia Rodrigo set to take the stage for performances.

From the good 4 u singer to Cardi B, these are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s awards.

Cardi B

Cardi B arrives at the 2021 AMAs (Getty Images for dcp)

Tonight’s host Cardi B arrived on the red carpet for this year’s AMAs in a black gown with a sequin leopard-print pattern.

JoJo

JoJo attends the AMAs in a silver gown with cut-out detailing (Getty Images)

JoJo attends the AMAs in a silver gown with cut-out detailing.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae attends the AMAs (Getty Images)

Tate McRae opted for a white bodysuit with billowing statement sleeves for this year’s AMAs red carpet.

Brittany Broski

Brittany Broski arrives on the red carpet at this year’s AMAs (Getty Images)

Brittany Broski arrived on the red carpet in a red gown with statement sleeves and a slit.

Coi Leray

Coi Leray wears a black gown on the AMAs red carpet (Getty Images)

Coi Leray chose a black sequin gown for this year’s event.

Markell Washington

Markell Washington wears a double-breasted suit on the red carpet (Getty Images for MRC)

Markell Washington arrived on the red carpet at this year’s AMAs in a pin-striped double-breasted suit.

Niki DeMar

Niki DeMar wears a pink and orange vinyl outfit for this year’s award ceremony (Getty Images)

Niki DeMar chose a pink and orange vinyl outfit this year’s awards show.

