AMAs 2021: These are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s awards show

The red carpet has begun filling up as celebrities arrive at the 2021 American Music Awards.
This year’s awards ceremony, taking place on Sunday 21 November, will be hosted by Cardi B, with celebrities including Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, and Olivia Rodrigo set to take the stage for performances.
From the good 4 u singer to Cardi B, these are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s awards.
Cardi B
Tonight’s host Cardi B arrived on the red carpet for this year’s AMAs in a black gown with a sequin leopard-print pattern.
JoJo
JoJo attends the AMAs in a silver gown with cut-out detailing.
Tate McRae
Tate McRae opted for a white bodysuit with billowing statement sleeves for this year’s AMAs red carpet.
Brittany Broski
Brittany Broski arrived on the red carpet in a red gown with statement sleeves and a slit.
Coi Leray
Coi Leray chose a black sequin gown for this year’s event.
Markell Washington
Markell Washington arrived on the red carpet at this year’s AMAs in a pin-striped double-breasted suit.
Niki DeMar
Niki DeMar chose a pink and orange vinyl outfit this year’s awards show.
