AMAs 2021: Full list of winners as they’re announced tonight

The American Music Awards are underway in Los Angeles, with some winners already announced.
The main ceremony kicked off at 8pm local time at the Microsoft Theater, and is being hosted by Cardi B.
Olivia Rodrigo is the most-nominated artist this year, with seven nods, while The Weeknd, Drake, Taylor Swift and Giveon are also up for major awards.
Before the ceremony began, 21 of the 32 winners were unveiled on TikTok. Swift was awarded Favourite Female Pop Artist, while Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative project Silk Sonic won Favourite R&B song for “Leave the Door Open”.
See the full list of winners below, as we update it through the night.
Artist Of The Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist Of The Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration Of The Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, ‘Mood’
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’
Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’
Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’ – WINNER
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, ‘Peaches’
Favourite Trending Song
Erica Banks, ‘Buss It’
Måneskin, ‘Beggin’’
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Body’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’
Popp Hunna, ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette)’
Favourite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’
Cardi B, ‘Up’
Lil Nas X, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’
The Weeknd, ‘Save Your Tears’
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favourite Pop Duo Or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favourite Pop Album
Ariana Grande, ‘Positions’
Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’
Taylor Swift, ‘evermore’
The Kid LAROI, ‘F*CK LOVE’
Favourite Pop Song
BTS, ‘Butter’
Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’
Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan – WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favourite Country Duo Or Group
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’
Gabby Barrett, ‘Goldmine’ – WINNER
Lee Brice, ‘Hey World’
Luke Bryan, ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’
Morgan Wallen, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’
Chris Young & Kane Brown, ‘Famous Friends’
Gabby Barrett, ‘The Good Ones’ – WINNER
Luke Combs, ‘Forever After All’
Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake – WINNER
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
Saweetie
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Juice WRLD, ‘Legends Never Die’
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’ – WINNER
Pop Smoke, ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon’
Rod Wave, ‘SoulFly’
Megan Thee Stallion. Credit: Jim Bennett/FilmMagic
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B, ‘Up’
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, ‘Lemonade’
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, ‘Calling My Phone’
Polo G, ‘RAPSTAR’
Pop Smoke, ‘What You Know Bout Love’
Favourite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd – WINNER
Usher
Favourite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat – WINNER
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favourite R&B Album
Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’ – WINNER
Giveon, ‘When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time’
H.E.R., ‘Back of My Mind’
Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Heaux Tales’
Queen Naija, ‘missunderstood’
Favourite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’ – WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’
Giveon, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’
H.E.R., ‘Damage’
Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’
Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny – WINNER
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favourite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favourite Latin Duo Or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – WINNER
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favourite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ – WINNER
Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’
KAROL G, ‘KG0516’
Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’
Rauw Alejandro, ‘Afrodisíaco’
Favourite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, ‘LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE’
Farruko, ‘Pepas’
Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’
Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái (Remix)’
Favourite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER
Favourite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favourite Gospel Artist
Kanye West – WINNER
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello – winner
Regard
Tiësto
