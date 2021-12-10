Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena live stream: How to watch UFC 269 online and on TV

Amanda Nunes defends her women’s bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 269 on Saturday, as Julianna Pena looks to end the Brazilian’s 12-fight win streak.

Nunes is unbeaten since 2014 and also holds the UFC women’s featherweight title, but at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend, she will defend the 135lbs division’s belt for the first time in two years.

Third-ranked Pena is the latest challenger to try to upset the odds against the dominant dual-weight champion, and she told The Independent this week: “I’m not Nostradamus, I can’t predict exactly how it’s going to happen, but I predict a win. If I knock her out with my pinky finger, are you going to tell me it’s wrong?”

The American, who is of Mexican and Venezuelan descent, is 2-2 in her last four fights, entering this co-main event as a sizeable underdog.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 269.

When is it?

UFC 269 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 11 December.

The early preliminary card will begin at 11.15pm GMT, with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday morning.

The main card will then get under way at 3am GMT.

How can I watch?

The early prelims are available to stream live on UFC’s Fight Pass.

In the UK, the prelims and main card will air live on BT Sport – as well as the broadcaster’s website and app – while ESPN+ will show them in the US.

Charles Oliveira (left) defends his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier (Getty Images)

What are the odds?

Poirier: 4/6; Oliveira: 5/4.

Nunes: 1/10; Pena: 6/1.

Full card

Main card

Charles Oliveira (C) vs Dustin Poirier (lightweight title)

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Julianna Pena (women’s bantamweight title)

Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt (flyweight)

Raulian Paiva vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Garbrandt dancing during his decision win over Dominick Cruz in 2016 (Getty Images)

Prelims

Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige (featherweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)

Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Early prelims

Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders (middleweight)

Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield (women’s flyweight)

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner (featherweight)

Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley (bantamweight)

Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)

