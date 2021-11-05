Amanda Knox announces birth of daughter: ‘This will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media’

Amanda Knox has announced the birth of her daughter, several months after the baby’s arrival.

Ms Knox shared a picture of herself holding her newborn, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, alongside a caption explaining “this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media”.

The 34-year-old, who spent almost four years in prison in Italy for the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher before being exonerated, said since the high-profile case she had struggled to protect people she loved from being exploited.

“Since my exoneration, I’ve struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content. It’s not easy, and I often feel like I’m trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth,” she explained in an Instagram post on Friday

“I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I’ve suffered, but I’m doing the best I can. Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media. I’m so grateful to everyone who has wished @emceecarbon and I well on our journey to parenthood. Thank you for believing in us.”

Ms Knox was sentenced to 26 years in prison for murder of her roommate, Ms Kercher. The pair were both students in Perugia, Italy, when Ms Kercher was killed by Rudy Guede.

At one point, Ms Knox, her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, and Rudy Guede were all charged with the murder of Ms Kercher. Ms Knox and Mr Sollecito were both later acquitted of the crime, and both have written memoirs about the trail and their subsequent imprisonment and exoneration.

Guede was sentenced to 30 years in prison, whcih was later reduced to 16 years. He was released from prison in 2020.

While Ms Knox has revealed that she and husband Christopher Robinson will not be sharing snaps of their daughter on their social media accounts, the couple have shared details about their initial struggle to conceive in their joint podcast Labyrinths.

Sharing a picture of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram several weeks ago, Ms Knox wrote: “WEEK 4! A.k.a. the most joyous experience I’ve ever had in a bathroom.”

She has since documented her pregnancy journey, but only in the past few weeks, meaning she began sharing news of her pregnancy after her daughter was born.

Ms Knox shared numerous pregnancy snaps after revealing that she had had a rocky road to motherhood, suffering a miscarriage prior to falling pregnant with her daughter.

