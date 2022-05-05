Amanda Abbington says she was ‘stupid’ to engage with ‘angry’ Sherlock fans

Amanda Abbington has reflected on the mixed reactions she received after joining the BBC’s hit show Sherlock in its third series.

The actor, who was married to co-star Martin Freeman at the time, joined the show in the role of Watson’s wife Mary.

Speaking on the Out to Lunch with Jay Rayner podcast, she said: “People thought there was nepotism and that bringing Mary in would get in between John and Sherlock [Benedict Cumberbatch].

“People were quite angry about it. Die-hard Sherlock-Watson fans were very upset that this new element had come in and she was the third wheel. They didn’t like that…”

When asked how she felt about the fans, Abbington said: “They’re very… I remember early on handling it very badly.

“They have this thing called Johnlock where they thought John and Sherlock should be together, and because I was naïve and a bit stupid I was like, ‘Well, no they shouldn’t,’ and I handled it on Twitter quite badly and alienated quite a people, I think.

“In hindsight, it’s like, just don’t take that stuff seriously.”

Amanda Abbington (Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Sherlock was created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss and it aired from 2010 to 2017. It won nine Emmys and eight Baftas during its run.

In the same podcast, Abbington revealed that her fiancé, stuntman Jonathan Goodwin, has been left paralysed after a dangerous stunt went wrong.

Abbington can next be seen alongside Rob Delaney in the alien comedy We Are Not Alone.

