Aman Gupta Grooving On Song Inspired By His Dialogue 'Hum Bhi Bana Lenge' Has Left 'Shark Tank India' Fans Excited; Watch

With Sony already announcing the second season of their popular reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, fans have been quite busy sharing their excitement on social media. But what has grabbed everyone’s attention is Aman Gupta’s latest Instagram post. One of the most loved judge on ‘Shark Tank India’, Aman has become quite popular on social media, and his dialogue ‘hum bhi bana lenge’ that had kicked off a meme-fest online (then), has now inspired a song.

Composed by Mayur Jumani, the song features the boAt co-founder and CMO, along with many popular content creators like Ruhee Dosani, Vrushali Jawale, Dipraj Jadhav and others. While fans have flooded the comments section with positive comments, Jumani shared video and wrote, “Lo humne bhi bana liya. With the bossman @boatxaman. What an absolute sport and my favourite shark.” Watch the video here:

Apart from Aman Gupta, the panel of judges on the successful season one of ‘Shark Tank India’ also included Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal. While fans are eagerly waiting for Sony to officially announce their return as sharks/judges on the second season, the internet is flooded with several theories.

Meanwhile, all the sharks/judges recently reunited to celebrate Peyush Bansal’s son Ivaan birthday. While Vineeta and Ashneer shared a couple of glimpses from the birthday bash, they surely appeared to have a gala time together. Read more about it here.

