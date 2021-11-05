Alyssa Milano says childbirth reminded her of being sexually assaulted

Alyssa Milano has said her experience of childbirth reminded her of being sexually assaulted.

The actor made the comments during a recent appearance on People magazine’s podcast Me Becoming Mom hosted by Zoë Ruderman.

When reflecting on the experience of giving birth to her son Milo Thomas, now 10, Milano said the “invasive” procedure “triggered” memories of sexual assault.

“I remembered at one point [during childbirth] really not enjoying the fact that lots of people had access to my vagina,” said the 48-year-old.

“And thinking to myself, ‘Why does – I don’t like this… Why does it feel so familiar? I’ve never had a baby before. Why does this invasive feeling feel so familiar?’ That was just a fleeting moment, a tick in time, but I didn’t forget about it.”

After seeing a therapist for postpartum anxiety and depression, Milano said she realised that “one moment of feeling like I was being held down and had things being done to me that I didn’t want, to me, was very reminiscent of being sexually assaulted”.

The Charmed star added: “It triggered all of these memories that I thought I had dealt with.

“I think anyone who has dealt with trauma has the moments where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’ve dealt with that.’ Versus the moments where you go, ‘Oh, no I didn’t. I just tried to tuck it away so no one could see them or I couldn’t see them or feel them anymore.’”

Milano shares Milo and seven-year-old daughter Elizabella Dylan with her husband David Bulgiari.

In 2019, Milano said that she had been sexually assaulted on the set of a film during the shooting of a sex scene.

Without naming the film or person involved, Milano said that a man who was 17 years older than her “took advantage of a moment of complete vulnerability [and] literal exposure”.

“[He] put his hand under my underwear and [tried] to force his fingers inside of me,” Milano said. “He violated me on a set with cameras rolling.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

