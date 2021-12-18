Almost half of over-60s are worried about heating their homes this winter

Almost half of people over the age of 60 in the UK are worried they may not be able to afford to heat their homes this winter.

A poll conducted by Age UK found that 33 per cent of over-60s are worried about having enough money to pay their energy bills, while 32 per cent may have to reduce the amount of energy they use as they can’t afford it.

The charity is calling on the government to take urgent action after 45 per cent of survey respondents said they feel worried about staying warm over the winter months.

To help over-60s heat their homes without falling into financial difficulty, Age UK has asked the government to provide a one-off £50 payment to help cover bills of those who are already eligible for the Cold Weather Payment.

People receiving financial support, such as income support, universal credit or pension credit may receive Cold Weather Payments from the government. This is a payment for £25 for each period of very cold weather between 1 November and 31 March.

Age UK is also asking the government to double its existing Household Support Fund to £1 billion to help heat vulnerable households.

Its new report, Cost of Cold, found that one million older households are currently living in “fuel poverty” – either living in a house that has poor energy efficiency, or end up below the poverty line if they spend the required amount to heat their homes.

Many old people have told the charity they are having to choose between eating or heating their homes.

Peter, 75, said: “It’s a simple choice, heat or eat. I already confine myself to one room and stay in bed as long as possible. If I cut down any further there won’t be any point in living.”

Cold temperatures are particularly dangerous for older people who suffer from respiratory diseases, arthritis or heart problems.

“As temperatures plummet this winter, millions of vulnerable older people are feeling trapped at home, too scared to go out for fear of catching Covid, and too scared to turn the heating on for fear of racking up a bill they can’t afford,” Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said.

“We cannot let a situation continue where people are so worried about rising bills that they either put their health at risk by not keeping their homes warm enough or feel forced to cut back on meals to make ends meet.

“No one should have to make the impossible choice between eating and putting their heating on.”

Additional reporting by PA

