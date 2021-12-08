Allegra Stratton resigns after leaked No 10 party video sparks outrage

Boris Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton has quit from her government role after being filmed laughing about a Downing Street Christmas party.

Ms Stratton announced that she was quitting as the prime minister’s spokesperson on the Cop26 climate change summit a day after the footage – filmed on 22 December last year – was broadcast by ITV and just hours after Mr Johnson ordered an inquiry into the alleged gathering.

