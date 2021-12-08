Allegra Stratton resigns after leaked No 10 party video sparks outrage

Posted on December 8, 2021 0

Boris Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton has quit from her government role after being filmed laughing about a Downing Street Christmas party.

Ms Stratton announced that she was quitting as the prime minister’s spokesperson on the Cop26 climate change summit a day after the footage – filmed on 22 December last year – was broadcast by ITV and just hours after Mr Johnson ordered an inquiry into the alleged gathering.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Allegra Stratton resigns after leaked No 10 party video sparks outrage