Boris Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton has quit from her government role after being filmed laughing about a Downing Street Christmas party.
Ms Stratton announced that she was quitting as the prime minister’s spokesperson on the Cop26 climate change summit a day after the footage – filmed on 22 December last year – was broadcast by ITV and just hours after Mr Johnson ordered an inquiry into the alleged gathering.
Source Link Allegra Stratton resigns after leaked No 10 party video sparks outrage