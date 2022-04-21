Production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, has reportedly been suspended due to an alleged complaint regarding its star Bill Murray.

According to Deadline, the complaint is for “inappropriate behaviour” and was made last week.

Production had already been halted for three days after the initial complaint. The decision to fully suspend production was shared with cast and crew on Wednesday night in a letter.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the letter, reported Vanity Fair.

“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing.” Youree Henley is producing the film.

Being Mortal is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 book, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. As well as directing, Ansari – who helms his own Netflix show Master of None – has written and will star in the film, alongside Seth Rogen.

The film was mooted for a 2023 release. However, Deadline states that it is now unclear if the film will meet this date thanks to the suspension. Production reportedly started on 28 March.

A representative of Murray’s has been contacted for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Alleged complaint over Bill Murray’s behaviour leads to suspended production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut