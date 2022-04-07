'All The Old Knives' Review: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton's Crackling Chemistry Shines In Immersive Spy Thriller!

Chris Pine is arguably one of the most reliable Chirses in Hollywood. Between ‘Star Trek’, ‘Wonder Woman’ (even in the awful business that the sequel was) and the recently released ‘The Contractor’ the actor has established himself as an action hero. In his latest film, ‘All the Old Knives’, based on a novel of the same name by Olen Steinhauer, Pine offers fresh proof that he does indeed understand the assignment. Also starring the wonderful Thandiwe Newton, the film directed by Janus Metz is a spy thriller produced by Amazon Studios. With a strong lead pair and a title that completely defies interpretation, the film is poised to surprise audiences with just how much intrigue it generates. And luckily, it delivers!

I’m a sucker for films that spend a majority of runtime on conversations. Take, Two Popes and the Before trilogy for example, wildly different from the espionage thriller under review here but you get the drift. All the Old Knives has a format that is made instantly engaging by capitalising on a single conversation. Of course, other events take place across multiple timelines but it’s all rooted in the most interesting talk between its lead pair. The film follows CIA agent Henry Pelham (played by Chris Pine) tasked by his boss (Laurene Fishburne) with re-opening a hijacking case from eight years ago to find an informant on the inside. It involved a plane that was taken over by terrorists who held over 100 passengers hostage. Their demands – free a list of prisoners across the world or they’ll kill everyone on the plane, not excluding themselves. Pelham now has to interview those present at his Vienna office during the horrific case to find the informant who ratted out classified information, leading to all those deaths. But to carry out his duties, he must also revisit his past, particularly his ex-lover Celia Harrison (played by Thandiwe Newton).

All the Old Knives is a tense spy drama that somehow doubles up as an intimate romance thriller.

On paper, All the Old Knives has a generic, if not entirely forgettable plot. Yes, there’s an unsolved mystery involving a mole and some action inserted in occasional bursts, but apart from the case, there isn’t much going on in terms of the story. Janus Metz and Olen Steinhauer who serves as the screenplay writer takes the simple narrative and creates suspense by introducing time-jumps and flashbacks. It plays out the past and the present without getting too chaotic. It’s an organic switching of pace. At the centre of it all is the relationship between Henry and Celia. The two CIA operatives find themselves locked in a whirlwind romance before the plane hijacking causes them to drift apart. Years after the incident, when Henry is essentially interrogating Celia who is a suspect as far as headquarters is concerned, they seem to still have a flickering flame left from the time spent together. Once reunited over lunch at a quiet seaside restaurant, their chemistry is undeniable. Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton are obviously attractive and share a crackling onscreen presence that’s electric. As the camera leans into their eyes and almost brushes, the spark between them is palpable. It makes the whole film watchable, mesmerising even. Everything they do, from ordering wine to relishing bacon fleshes out their endlessly interesting characters. While they catch up, old wounds come undone in a reexamination of the events of one ill-fated day.

When we aren’t watching Chris and Thandiwe work their magic seated across each other at a fancy restaurant, we see the Vienna CIA office in flashbacks where Bill Compton (Jonathan Pryce) led a team that offered intel during the hijacking. As the operatives have all hands on deck, inconsistencies begin to appear between records of the day shared by those present. This is where All the Old Knives largely works as a whodunnit with Henry playing detective. With a small list of suspects and a complicated history with one of them (Celia), the film has very little to go on. And yet, it manages to maintain the tension through its 1 hour and 40 minutes long runtime. It is impressive what the film accomplishes with just two performers, brilliant as they are. However, it cannot overshadow the fact that the story by itself is rather forgettable. It is plain as day the film doesn’t even bother with being inventive. From the idea of a mole to stereotypical Islamic extremist terrorists (insert eye-roll), the film has all the generic tropes that are done and dusted. Yet Pine and Newton save it, if not wholly redeem it. And they do it effortlessly, by being themselves.

All the Old Knives is a perfectly cast, taut thriller that runs on its lead pair’s performance. It’s a spy drama that deceptively doubles up as a romance, Both aspects work which is wild considering it has a non-existent plot. Does the film reveal what the puzzling title means? Nope. Should one still watch and try to decipher it while gazing at Chris Pine’s and Thadiwe Newton’s perfect faces? Most definitely!

Director: Janus Metz Writer: Olen Steinhauer

Cast: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce

Rating: 3.5

All the Old Knives will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2022.

