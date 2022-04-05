All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.

Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

EasyJet and British Airways have both had to axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.

Here are the flights that were cancelled today at the UK’s major airports.

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

  • Amsterdam (2)
  • Copenhagen
  • Porto
  • Montpellier
  • Ibiza
  • Munich
  • Belfast City
  • Berlin
  • Milan Bergamo
  • Milan Linate
  • Barcelona
  • Preveza
  • Edinburgh
  • Kos
  • Corfu
  • Luxembourg
  • Palma
  • Brindisi

EasyJet to/from Luton

  • Paris
  • Amsterdam
  • Berlin
  • Milan Malpensa
  • Venice
  • EasyJet to/from Bristol
  • Palma (2)
  • Split

EasyJet to/from Liverpool

  • Amsterdam
  • Geneva

EasyJet to/from Manchester

  • Amsterdam
  • Basel

EasyJet to/from Belfast International

British Airways to/from Heathrow

  • Munich
  • Marseille
  • Nice (2)
  • Milan Malpensa (3)
  • Manchester
  • Zurich
  • Amsterdam (2)
  • Edinburgh
  • Newcastle
  • Hamburg
  • Lyon
  • Basel
  • Oslo
  • Madrid
  • Prague
  • Copenhagen (3)
  • Bologna
  • Toulouse
  • Brussels
  • Madrid
  • Frankfurt
  • Tirana
  • Vienna (2)
  • Zagreb
  • Gothenburg
  • Stockholm
  • Berlin
  • Larnaca

