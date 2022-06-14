All the easyJet flights cancelled from and to the UK today

Britain’s biggest budget airline has cancelled 55 flights to, from and within the UK on Tuesday.

To and from London Gatwick, its main base, easyJet has grounded 26 departures – including links to Athens, Barcelona and the Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily.

Ten flights, including to Berlin and Malaga, are grounded to and from Luton airport.

From Bristol, four are cancelled outbound but only three inbound; a plane to Hurghada is flying out empty to pick up return holidaymakers after easyJet cancelled its programme to the Egyptian resort until late July.

The Independent calculates around 9,000 easyJet passengers are affected by the day’s cancellations. Most passengers appear to have been notified at least a day ahead, though some short-notice cancellations have been reported.

From Gatwick, Wizz Air has grounded a round trip on Tuesday to Malaga, while British Airways’ departures from the Sussex airport to Larnaca and Nice are axed.

BA is cancelling upwards of 100 flights to and from its main base at London Heathrow each day, though most passengers are given weeks of warning.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be rebooked on the same day if a seat is available – even on a rival airline.

If a same-day flight is not possible, the carrier that cancels the flight must provide hotel accommodation and meals.

In addition, if a cancellation is made within two weeks of departure, cash compensation is generally payable – unless the airline can demonstrate “extraordinary circumstances” were responsible for grounding the flight.

The lowest rate is £220, with £350 payable for flights between 1,500km and 3,500km and £520 for longer sectors such as to and from Egypt.

easyJet flights cancelled from Gatwick:

Almeria

Athens

Barcelona

Belfast City

Cagliari

Catania

Ibiza

Krakow

Madrid

Montpellier

Prague

Preveza

Valencia

easyJet flights cancelled from Luton:

Berlin

Edinburgh

Jersey

Malaga

Paris CDG

easyJet flights cancelled from Stansted:

Belfast International

Glasgow

easyJet flights cancelled from Bristol:

Biarritz

Bilbao

Hurghada

Paris CDG

easyJet flights cancelled from Birmingham:

Amsterdam

Belfast International

easyJet flight cancelled from Glasgow:

Belfast International

easyJet flight cancelled from Newcastle:

Belfast International

