All the cheap mattress deals from our favourite bed-in-a-box brands

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep and in the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without – worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.

But one surefire way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up, and with so many bed brands offering Easter sales, it seems like a great time to buy a mattress for less.

According to the Sleep Council, you should change your mattress every seven years, so if you’re approaching that deadline, (or are way past it) then maybe savings of over 50 per cent from Emma, up to 45 per cent from Simba or half price on Dreams may tempt you this Easter.

If you have no idea where to begin, then the IndyBest mattress buying guide is a good place to start with expert advice on everything from choosing the right firmness to deciphering what memory foam and spring counts are. And, if you want to add a finishing touch, be sure to consult our guide to the best mattress toppers on the market, and make sure your bedding is on point too.

But, if you’re here to quickly spot the best deals and treat yourself this Easter, keep reading below as we have scoured all of the best mattress websites so you don’t have to.

Read more:

The best mattress deals for April 2022 are:

Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress: Was £1,815, now £1,049, Mattressnextday.co.uk

Was £1,815, now £1,049, Mattressnextday.co.uk Casper hybrid mattress: Was £800, now £650, Mattressonline.co.uk

Was £800, now £650, Mattressonline.co.uk Simba hybrid mattress: Was £999, now £599.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £999, now £599.40, Simbasleep.com Brook + Wilde perla mattress: Was £3,399, now £1,869.45, Brookandwilde.com

Was £3,399, now £1,869.45, Brookandwilde.com Simba hybrid luxe mattress: Was £2,299, now £1,379.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £2,299, now £1,379.40, Simbasleep.com Woolroom Shetland 13250 no-turn mattress: Was £2,229, now £1,448.85, Thewoolroom.com

Was £2,229, now £1,448.85, Thewoolroom.com Eve Sleep premium foam mattress : Was £1,256, now £942, Evesleep.co.uk

: Was £1,256, now £942, Evesleep.co.uk Emma original: Was £499, now £249.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

“Holy comfort levels, this Hypnos mattress is incredible,” said our writer in their review of the best mattresses, where this one took the top spot. It was praised for being supportive, regardless of whether they were sleeping on their front, back or side, thanks to the springs working independently “to support your body and react to movement, weight and shape”. It’s “perfect for even the fussiest of sleepers”, making it an ideal pick, particularly while it’s on sale.

Buy now

In our previous guide to the best mattresses, our writer said of this, “Combining the brand’s legendary foams with a base layer of springs, you get instant sumptuousness, from the moulding of the four foam layers around your body, coupled with added bounce and airflow, thanks to the pocket coil springs.”

The writer was impressed before she’d even got it out of its vacuum pack – “how can those springs be so compressible? (Nearly five years of research, is the answer from Casper.) But that was nothing compared to our excitement over the immediate comfort.” With £150 off and such a rave review, this really is a no-brainer.

Buy now

This one came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review thanks to being the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers).”

Its temperature regulation also got a special mention, with our writer noting that even in summer, “you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote airflow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam.” The sleep brand is currently offering up to 45 per cent off in its Easter sale.

Read the full review of the Simba hybrid mattress

Buy now

(Brook + Wilde)

With zoned “lumbar support”, you’ll be “cradled in all the right places, whether you’re a side or back sleeper”, praised our writer when they tested it. With 14 layers “it is at the top of the luxury mattress scale”. It’s “incredibly thick and sumptuous, and you can choose the tension level to suit you and your body type. Brook + Wilde is truly spoiling us here”, they added.

With so much high praise, it’s clearly a great addition to your bedroom, particularly while it’s 45 per cent off. The discount will apply when you go to checkout but this deal won’t be around forever, so it’s best to act fast.

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £2,299, now £1,379.40, Simbasleep.com

The brand claims that this, its latest mattress, is its most advanced. Boasting ten layers of support and comfort, including two spring layers, and a breathable topper, it has been designed to give you your best night’s sleep. Should the unlikely happen and you decide this one isn’t for you, there’s a 200-night trial on all of Simba’s mattresses and the brand will collect it for free.

Buy now

Woolroom Shetland 13250 no-turn mattress, double: Was £2,229, now £1,448.85, Thewoolroom.com

(Woolroom)

Landing a spot in our guide to the best mattresses, our tester noted that “this Woolroom mattress has as much love poured into it as you could possibly imagine”. Most noticeably, the four rows of side stitching “mean it offers excellent edge-to-edge support – we found there was no rolling to the middle with this mattress”.

It’s also completely free from chemicals, instead, the fabrics used here have been “chosen for comfort, and because they help regulate temperature, are fire retardant and antimicrobial”. If you’re still not convinced, our tester praised it for being “probably the best mattress we tried for ‘cosiness’”.

Buy now

Eve Sleep premium foam mattress, super king: Was £1,256, now £942, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

If you’re looking for a soft mattress to sink into, this Eve Sleep option is the exact one to go for. As soon as you lie down, it has a “sink in” feeling, “with the foam moulding around you”, noted our reviewer. The base layer helps it keep its shape, and there “are strips cut out of this harder foam to allow more give around the hip and shoulders, so you don’t get pressure pains when you sleep on it”. It’s “ideal for all types of sleepers, having been designed with everyone in mind”, added our writer.

Buy now

If you’re looking for a single bed, this one landed a spot in our review of the best kids’s mattresses with our tester identifying that it’s suitable for those aged three and above. “Firmer than we anticipated,” noted our writer, but they found that “it supports and conforms to the body instantly”. It was also found to be “one of the most breathable too” thanks to the fact “the open-cell core materials provide a self-contained ventilation system, keeping the mattress, and those sleeping on it, aerated”. At just £250, this is surely a no-brainer.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home essentials, try the links below:

Get to sleep easier with our guide to the products the IndyBest team can’t nod off (or wake up) without

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link All the cheap mattress deals from our favourite bed-in-a-box brands