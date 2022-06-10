All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports OLD THU

British Airways has cancelled 110 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Friday.

The Independent calculates 20 domestic flights have been grounded, including two round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen, Belfast City, Edinburgh and Jersey.

At least 90 international flights are cancelled, including five of the nine round-trips from Heathrow to Amsterdam, plus holiday flights to Faro and Larnaca.

BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then almost 9,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s groundings.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 10 outbound, 20 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City (2)

Edinburgh (2)

Glasgow

Jersey (2)

Newcastle

International: 45 outbound, 90 sectors in total

Amsterdam (5)

Athens

Barcelona (2)

Berlin

Bologna

Brussels (2)

Bucharest

Budapest (2)

Copenhagen

Dublin

Faro

Frankfurt

Geneva (3)

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Hanover

Larnaca

Luxembourg

Madrid

Marseille

Milan Linate

Naples

Nice

Oslo (2)

Prague

Rome (2)

Stockholm (2)

Tirana

Toulouse

Vienna

Warsaw

Zurich (2)

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its sister airline Iberia and Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has been cancelling dozens of flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick. On Friday, easyjet has cancelled at least 72 flights to, from and within the UK.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

