All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports OLD FRI

British Airways has cancelled 114 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.

The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, from all eight UK regional airports BA serves, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and and two to Newcastle.

Ninety-two international flights to Europe are cancelled, including three round-trips from Heathrow to each of Dublin, Frankfurt and Rome.

BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 9,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s groundings.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 11 outbound, 22 sectors in total

Aberdeen

Belfast City

Edinburgh (3)

Glasgow

Inverness

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle

International: 46 outbound, 92 sectors in total

Amsterdam

Athens

Barcelona (2)

Basel

Berlin

Bologna

Brussels

Bucharest

Budapest

Copenhagen

Dublin (3)

Dusseldorf (2)

Frankfurt (3)

Geneva (2)

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Istanbul

Lisbon

Marseille

Milan Linate (2)

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Nice (2)

Paris CDG (2)

Prague

Rome (3)

Stockholm (2)

Tirana

Toulouse (2)

Venice

Vienna

Zurich

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its sister airline Iberia and Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has been cancelling dozens of flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick. On Tuesday, easyjet has cancelled at least 55 flights to, from and within the UK.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

