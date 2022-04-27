All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD TUES

British Airways has cancelled more than 90 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.

The Independent calculates 20 domestic flights have been grounded, including departures to three Scottish airports as well as Belfast City, Jersey, Manchester and Newcastle.

A total of 74 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including multiple cancellations to and from Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Geneve, Paris and Prague.

Once again MIlan Malpense is the target of most cancellations, with three each way.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then almost 8,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 10 outbound, 20 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City

Edinburgh (2)

Glasgow (2)

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle

Europe: 37 outbound, 74 sectors in total

Amsterdam (2)

Athens

Barcelona

Basel

Berlin (2)

Billund

Brussels

Budapest

Copenhagen

Dublin (2)

Dusseldorf (2)

Frankfurt (2)

Geneva (2)

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Hanover

Larnaca

Luxembourg

Milan Malpensa (3)

Munich

Nice

Oslo

Paris CDG (2)

Prague (2)

Rome

Stockholm

Toulouse

Zurich

Besides the cancellations by British Airways, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 70 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The airline says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

