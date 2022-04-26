All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD MON

British Airways has cancelled more than 100 European flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday. The Independent calculates 16 domestic flights have been grounded, including departures to three Scottish airports as well as Belfast City, Manchester and Newcastle.

A total of 82 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including multiple cancellations to and from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, Nice, Prague, Rome and Vienna.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 8,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: nine outbound, 18 sectors in total

Aberdeen

Belfast City (2)

Edinburgh (2)

Glasgow

Manchester

Newcastle

Europe: 42 outbound, 84 sectors in total

Amsterdam (2)

Barcelona (2)

Basel

Berlin (2)

Brussels

Budapest

Copenhagen

Dublin (2)

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt (2)

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Krakow

Larnaca

Lyon

Madrid

Malaga

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa (2)

Munich

Nice (2)

Oslo

Paris CDG

Pisa

Prague (2)

Rome (2)

Stockholm

Tirana

Toulouse

Vienna (2)

Zagreb

Zurich

Besides the cancellations by British Airways, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 70 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The airline says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

