All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports (cloned)

British Airways has cancelled more than 120 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.

The Independent calculates 26 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips from Heathrow to both Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Ninety-eight international flights are cancelled, including three round-trips to each of Amsterdam, Geneva and Paris CDG.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

In addition, the Monday evening flight BA247 from London Heathrow to Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires has been delayed overnight and is set to depart 23 hours late.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 13 outbound, 26 sectors in total

Aberdeen (3)

Belfast City

Edinburgh (3)

Glasgow (2)

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle (2)

International: 49 outbound, 98 sectors in total

Amsterdam (3)

Athens

Barcelona (2)

Basel

Berlin (2)

Billund

Bologna

Budapest

Copenhagen (2)

Dublin (2)

Dusseldorf

Geneva (3)

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Krakow

Luxembourg

Lyon (2)

Madrid (2)

Malaga

Marseille (2)

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Naples

Nice

Oslo

Paris CDG (3)

Prague

Rome

Stockholm

Tel Aviv

Venice

Vienna (2)

Zurich (2)

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 30 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The carrier says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements.

