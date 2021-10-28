All seven remaining countries will be removed from the UK’s red list from 1 November, the government has announced.

The seven countries moving off the red list are: Colombia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

However, the red list will continue to exist, with the same hotel quarantine requirement attached to any country that may move onto it.

Currently, incoming travellers from countries on the red list must still quarantine in a government-mandated hotel for 11 nights at their own expense – with packages costing £2,285 per solo traveller and £3,715 per couple.

Many in the industry have called for the red list to be scrapped altogether, as countries begin to open up and vaccine rollouts allow for the easing of travel restrictions.

After the last travel update on 7 October, the chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, Julia Lo Bue-Said, said: “We’d still like to see the removal of inhumane hotel quarantine from remaining red list countries and replaced with home self-isolation and appropriate testing instead.”

Meanwhile, Julia Simpson, president and chief executive of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), said: “There is no justification for a red list to remain in the UK.

“Other countries have realised that blanket country measures are no longer needed and instead assess on individual risk and whether travellers have been fully jabbed.”

Source Link All seven remaining countries removed from red list