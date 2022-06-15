‘All options on the table’: Downing Street confirms Boris Johnson considering withdrawal from human rights treaty

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson has confirmed the government is considering withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights, saying “all options are on the table” in the wake of last night’s cancellation of a deportation flight to Rwanda.

The prime minister is facing fury from Tory backbenchers over the last-minute ruling from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg which blocked last night’s flight, with many calling for the UK to pull out of the convention which it helped draw up in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Mr Johnson yesterday hinted he was ready to consider withdrawal, saying it “may very well” be necessary to change some rules to allow future deportations to go ahead unhindered.

And his spokesperson today confirmed that this could include action on the ECHR.

