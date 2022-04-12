‘All options on table’ if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, UK defence minister says

Britain‘s armed forces minister has warned that “all options are on the table” if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.

James Heappey on Tuesday appeared on LBC to discuss any potential response from the west and failed to rule out the suggestion of deploying British or Nato forces on Ukrainian soil.

“It depends on what is done, the response would therefore be proportionate… all options are on the table,” Mr Heappey said, echoing the words of Boris Johnson.

“As the prime minister righty said, there’s real value in ambiguity.”

