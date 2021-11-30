All adults will be able to get their booster jab by the end of January 2022, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Four hundred military personnel are being drafted in to help with the NHS’ efforts accelerate the national vaccination programme.

The prime minister confirmed the vaccination programme will be working down in descending age groups, going down in five year bands.

He said: “England will have more than 1500 community pharmacy sites, vaccinating people near where you live. All of our sites will increase their capacity and will stand up extra hospital hubs on top of those already active. There’ll be temporary vaccination centres popping up like Christmas trees and we will deploy at least 400 military personnel to assist the efforts of our NHS, alongside volunteers.”

Speaking during a Downing Street press conference today, NHS chief Amanda Pritchard

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link All adults to get Covid booster jabs by end of January