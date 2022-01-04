‘All 3 Morbius fans are upset’: Marvel fans joke after Jared Leto’s vampire film is delayed again

Jared Leto’s Morbius film has been delayed yet again – but fans don’t seem too bothered.

The forthcoming Marvel film has been delayed for the fifth time as the US is facing record-high infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Morbius, which was due to be released on 28 January, will now open in theatres on 1 April.

The comic book adaptation sees Leto star as Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist who turns himself into a vampire in an attempt to cure himself from a rare blood disease.

Morbius was originally slated for July 2020 but has been postponed several times due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Many Marvel fans, however, appear to be either indifferent or welcoming of the news that the film is being further delayed.

“I hope it never comes out,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“I’m sure this’ll really let people build up hype to see Jared Leto as an off-brand vampire movie,” said another.

Another added: “Sony pushes back the release date for Jared Leto’s Morbius in hopes to get people to actually give a s*** about the movie.”

Someone else wrote: “Still don’t give the teeniest, tiniest f*** about Morbius. Release it tomorrow, delay it forever… I don’t care.”

“All 3 Morbius fans are upset,”quipped someone else, while another joked: “Oh no, everyone’s most anticipated film.”

A seventh person wrote: “The worst part about them keep pushing Morbius’ release back is that means it’s going to keep being one of the trailers they show before you get to see the movie you paid for.”

Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris and Adria Arjona all star in the film alongside Leto.

