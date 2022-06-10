Alison Hammond has opened up about her new relationship, revealing that it “makes her heart sing”.

Hammond’s This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary let it slip last month that the TV personality was dating someone.

He said: “You’re not available anymore, are you, but if you were – jeez, what a catch!”

Now Hammond has revealed how happy her new partner is making her.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of Lorraine, the 47-year-old was questioned about her new relationship, with host Lorraine Kelly stating: “Congratulations I know, because Dermot revealed it to everybody, cause you were trying to keep this lovely romance under wraps.”

Hammond responded with: “You don’t want to put pressure on anything do you?”

She went into further detail about her new beau, and said: “Well all I’m going to say, I’m not going to say we’re in love and everything. All I’m going to say is he makes my heart sing and I feel content.

“He enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.”

Kelly replied: “Alison you don’t have to say any more than that. Anybody that does that for you, that is fabulous.”

Last month Hammond gave O’Leary a “telling off” when he revealed her relationship status live on air.

She said to O’Leary at the time: “I literally tell you once and then you tell everybody!

“You’ve got to be proud of your other half – your partner – so yeah, I have got somebody, guys.”

Hammond was previously linked to Ben Kusi through show Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

She was previously married to Noureddine Boufaied before they got a divorce in 2014. They share a 17-year-old son together.

Hammon was then engaged to security guard Jamie Savage but the pair parted ways in 2017.

Source Link Alison Hammond says her new relationship ‘makes her heart sing’