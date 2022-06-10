Alison Hammond says her new relationship ‘makes her heart sing’

Alison Hammond has opened up about her new relationship, revealing that it “makes her heart sing”.
Hammond’s This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary let it slip last month that the TV personality was dating someone.
He said: “You’re not available anymore, are you, but if you were – jeez, what a catch!”
Now Hammond has revealed how happy her new partner is making her.
Appearing on Friday’s episode of Lorraine, the 47-year-old was questioned about her new relationship, with host Lorraine Kelly stating: “Congratulations I know, because Dermot revealed it to everybody, cause you were trying to keep this lovely romance under wraps.”
Hammond responded with: “You don’t want to put pressure on anything do you?”
She went into further detail about her new beau, and said: “Well all I’m going to say, I’m not going to say we’re in love and everything. All I’m going to say is he makes my heart sing and I feel content.
“He enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.”
Kelly replied: “Alison you don’t have to say any more than that. Anybody that does that for you, that is fabulous.”
Last month Hammond gave O’Leary a “telling off” when he revealed her relationship status live on air.
She said to O’Leary at the time: “I literally tell you once and then you tell everybody!
“You’ve got to be proud of your other half – your partner – so yeah, I have got somebody, guys.”
Hammond was previously linked to Ben Kusi through show Celebs Go Dating in 2020.
She was previously married to Noureddine Boufaied before they got a divorce in 2014. They share a 17-year-old son together.
Hammon was then engaged to security guard Jamie Savage but the pair parted ways in 2017.
