Alison Hammond reveals new boyfriend ‘makes her heart sing’ and ‘enriches’ her life

Posted on June 10, 2022 0

Alison Hammond has revealed her new boyfriend “makes her heart sing”.

The much-loved TV presenter opened up about her personal life with Lorraine Kelly on Friday (10 June) and explained how her new partner “enriches” her life.

“Well all I’m going to say, I’m not going to say we’re in love and everything. All I’m going to say is he makes my heart sing and I feel content,” Alison said.

“He enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.”

