Alison Hammond loses it after Dermot O’Leary mistakenly congratulated on coming out

Alison Hammond was left in hysterics after comedian Barry Humphries seemingly confused Dermot O’Leary for Philip Schofield and congratulated him on “bravely” coming out last year.

Humphries – famous for his character Dame Edna Everage – made the mistake during his appearance on This Morning today (26 November).

Speaking to Hammond and O’Leary, the 87-year-old said: “Incidentally, Dermot, I want to congratulate you by the way. Seriously, on your courage.”

It did not take long for Hammond to realise Humphries’s error, prompting her to howl with laughter.

Humphries, however, continued: “No, no. Last year, when he came out and told us about his sexuality…” before Hammond’s laughter interrupted him.

O’Leary is also seen chuckling and trying to hold it together. He then attempts to correct their guest, stating: “Thank you, I will pass that on to the gentleman who is here from Monday to Thursday – don’t you worry!”

Humphries appeared to be confused and once again tried to clarify what he meant, stating: “No, your bravery was a marvel – and by the way, we’re all in showbusiness.”

Viewers at home have taken to Twitter to share their delight at the hilarious moment.

“Possibly the best interview I’ve seen in a while,” wrote one user. “Barry confusing Dermot with Phil.”

Presenter and singer Jack Remmington shared the clip, accompanied by the caption: “Guys the way I am HOWLING HAHAHSH.”

