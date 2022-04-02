Alison Hammond leaves This Morning viewers in hysterics following encounter with Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey

Alison Hammond left TV viewers in hysterics over her interview with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey.

Bailey plays the lead alongside Simone Ashley in the second season of Netflix’s hit drama, and appeared on This Morning to discuss the role on Friday (1 April).

Hammond was interviewing the actor alongside Dermot O’Leary, when she asked Bailey about the show’s risqué sex scenes, referred to by fans as the “shakey-shakey” scenes.

“Going back to the shakey-shakey situation, I heard that you use a netball so that obviously you don’t touch each other?” Hammond asked. When Bailey confirmed this was true, Hammond quipped: “Have we got a netball anyone? Can we get a demonstration?”

As Bailey began describing how they use the netball, he readjusted himself on the sofa, with a flustered Hammond saying: “Oh, I thought he was coming over to show me!”

Hammond then jokingly grabbed two cushions and made her way over to Bailey, who used the cushions to explain the show’s “three barrier rule” for all sex scenes.

O’Leary watched on with a smile as Hammond conducted her “screen test” with Bailey, who told her she “smashed it” and “passed with flying colours”.

“I just wanna know how it works,” Hammond told O’Leary, who replied: “You’re very thorough in your research.”

Alison Hammond and Jonathan Bailey on ‘This Morning’

“Alison Hammond is a national treasure,” one viewer wrote, adding: “Put her in the V&A with Jonathan Bailey and a pile of cushions.”

Another fan praised her efforts as “iconic investigative journalism”.

“Really put a smile on my face, just the total genuine way she is, totally herself and Dermot’s reaction too,” one viewer said of the clip, which was shared on social media.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now.

