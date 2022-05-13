Alison Hammond cracks up on This Morning after making on-air blunder

Alison Hammond was left in stitches after making an on-air gaffe while presenting This Morning.

The TV presenter was hosting the ITV show on Friday (13 May) with Dermot O’Leary when the pair went to discuss that today is the only Friday the 13th of 2022.

“Do you know something? It’s the last Friday of the week,” Hammond accidentally said, beginning to splutter while O’Leary said: “Yeah. What?”

Hammond then began cracking up laughing, with O’Leary replying: “I might need some time to just unpick that. It’s the only Friday of the week, congratulations for that.”

Hammond then tried again, saying: “But guess what? It’s only-” before starting to laugh again.

“I love you so much,” O’Leary told his co-host, who attempted to explain again: “It’s the only Friday the 13th.”

Hammond and O’Leary host This Morning together every Friday, while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby present on the other days.

In March, O’Leary comforted his co-presenter as she teared up while discussing obesity on the show.

“I’ve had obesity all my life and what it is is your regulation system is out of whack,” she said. “So obviously, you can’t control wanting to eat all the time. A lot of people don’t realise that obesity is a disease.”

Addressing her tears, Hammond said: “Sorry, it really touches me. It’s so hard – people don’t realise.”

O’Leary comforted Hammond, as did advice expert Deidre Sanders, and, after the show, the presenter shared a post saying he was “proud” of her on his Instagram Stories.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Alison Hammond cracks up on This Morning after making on-air blunder