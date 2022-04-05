Alicia Vikander calls filming sex scenes ‘the worst thing ever’

Alicia Vikander has spoken of her discomfort about filming sex scenes, calling them “the worst thing ever”.

Appearing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s May issue, the Swedish actor admitted that she finds intimate shoots difficult and uncomfortable.

“The only thing that can’t be improvised is an intimate scene – you have to make choreography and stick to it,” she said.

“It’s the worst thing ever to do those scenes.”

In the same interview, Vikander opened up about times she has been made to feel vulnerable on set: “I’ve been in situations that were not fine, where I didn’t feel I was protected.”

She continued: “You have an actor who sits there naked for a couple of hours … someone is supposed to arrive with a robe, and they don’t … that was not right. I should have been looked after.

“I am very comfortable with my body and I’ve done quite a bit of nudity and sex scenes, but it’s never easy.”

She also addressed the glamour surrounding show business, calling it an “illusion of what the industry is… It’s four months where a bunch of strangers work 15-hour days, six days a week, and don’t sleep.”

Vikander’s comments about sex scenes are similar to ones she made in a 2019 interview with The Independent, in which she described them as “the most uncomfortable thing for anyone to do”.

Vikander stars on the May cover of Harper’s Bazaar (Harper’s Bazaar)

Vikander married Michael Fassbender in 2017 – the couple had their first child last year.

“We travel together, always,” she told the magazine. “That’s the rule. We do jobs so one of us can always be with the baby.”

Her new project, Irma Vep, will be coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW later this year.

The May issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from 7 April

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Alicia Vikander calls filming sex scenes ‘the worst thing ever’