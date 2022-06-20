Alice Evans says she has ‘no money for food and bills’ amid Ioan Gruffudd divorce

Alice Evans said she’s “out of money for food and bills” amid her divorce from fellow actor Ioan Gruffudd.

Gruffudd and Evans separated on 1 January, 2021 after 13 years of marriage. Earlier this year it was reported that Gruffud, 48, had sought a restraining order against Evans, claiming that she had threatened verbally on multiple occasions to “do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp”.

In an Instagram post of her and Gruffudd’s youngest daughter Elsie, eight, jumping up and down, Evans wrote: “Trying to hold it all together whilst being threatened, completely out of money for food and bills and just found out somebody tried to break down our outside door last night!”

She added: “But it’s all worth it for this [her daughter]! ( And the one who currently doesn’t want to be photographed. )

“Whatevs. Most of all, I will be the best mother I can possibly be. Forever. They will never lose me. Thank you everybody for so much love and support! Having a bit of a rough moment!”

The 53-year-old, who has starred in Lost and The Vampire Diaries, shared the post the same day she launched a GoFundMe campaign asking for $25,000 (£20,000) to help pay for a divorce lawyer.

(Instagram)

In the page’s description, she wrote: “I never in a million years thought I would be doing this.

“… However in August 2020, just as the pandemic was really kicking in, my entire world fell apart. Since that date I have been not only struggling as a single mother to my babies, but also trying to cover bills and food and legal fees (ha! don’t even talk to me about legal fees) which dwarf any other expense in my life and have finally drained everything – savings, acccounts, pension, the lot.

“Yesterday all my accounts ran out and I couldn’t buy anything. On the same day, my husband’s laywer sent me a letter telling me I was due in court on August 2nd to argue ‘my case’ in the divorce. I currently have no lawyer and no funds to pay one. If I don’t turn up at court I will be in contempt, and I have no idea what will happen to me or my kids at that point.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Gruffudd for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Alice Evans says she has ‘no money for food and bills’ amid Ioan Gruffudd divorce