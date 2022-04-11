Alia Bhatt's Reaction To Wedding Frenzy With Ranbir Kapoor In Viral Post Is All Of Us

Social media is currently abuzz about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s impending nuptials that is rumored to take place this week. From edited videos to funny memes to fake pictures, fans have been going hysterical about Alia-Ranbir’s wedding. The couple’s nuptials have become the center of all media and fans attention in a height of celebrity shipping. Now, the rumored bride-to-be has reacted to a viral post about her wedding, and fans are convinced that Alia has just confirmed her wedding.

SEE ALSO:Fan Edits Of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Getting Married Takes Over Twitter In Another Height Of Celebrity Shipping

As all eyes turn toward Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor regarding the nuptials, the Gangubai Kathiyawadi actress has now reacted to a viral post about her wedding. A Youtuber named Nick shared a funny video as he was seen running behind a car that read ‘Alia weds Ranbir. Alia reacted to the hilarious video and wrote, “Ded” in the comment section.

As Alia left the comment, fans reacted and were convinced that Alia had confirmed her wedding. Meanwhile, other fans of the actress wrote that they were heartbroken and said, ‘Kehdo yeh jhut hai’.

SEE ALSO: ‘Brahmastra’: Makers Drop The First-Look Teaser Of Alia Bhatt As Isha On Her 29th Birthday – Watch

As per several media reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot on April 17 in Mumbai. In an interview with PTI via Times of India, Neetu Kapoor said that it was really entertaining to see people assume about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding date, venue, etc. She said, “I have been hearing about it (the wedding) for two years but I don’t know when (it will happen). Let’s see when. Sometimes, it is going to happen in Ranthambore, RK Studios.. places and dates keep changing . I hope and pray it happens very soon.”

SEE ALSO: Alia Bhatt To Make Hollywood Debut With Gal Gadot In Netflix’s Spy Thriller ‘Heart Of Stone’

The makers of Ranbir-Alia’s next movie Brahmastra also decided to strike two birds with one stone and hop-on to the entire buzz about their wedding and shared a new poster of the movie. Check it out below-

Image Credit: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Alia Bhatt's Reaction To Wedding Frenzy With Ranbir Kapoor In Viral Post Is All Of Us