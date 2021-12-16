Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Premiere At 72nd Berlin International Film Festival

After several delays, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has finally got a release date. The much-awaited movie will now premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 18, 2022. Surprisingly, it is the only Indian film selected this year to screen at the Berlinale 2022. According to Berlinale’s official website, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a part of the Berlinale Special Gala, a segment dedicated to showcase exemplary cinema.

In another statement shared on the official website, the film festival will be an in-person event that will commence on February 10, 2022. Talking about their decision to welcome celebrities and guests at the event, Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian stated, “The need for a physical festival experience and face-to-face encounters is strongly evident in both the industry and the public. The experiences of the last months have shown that on-location events can take place safely and successfully, and how important they are for dialogue and exchange.”

Bhansali, who is teaming up with Alia Bhatt for the first time, is pretty excited about the film’s world premiere. As reported, Bhansali’s team also shared a statement expressing the filmmaker’s delight. He said, “The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.”

The biographical drama revolves around the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker who emerges as an underworld don in Mumbai’s crime world. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also star Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Cover Image: Instagram

