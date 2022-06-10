Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Is The Most-Watched Indian Film On Netflix; SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Is Not Far Behind

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which released in theatres earlier this year (February 25) has managed to find the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched Indian film after making its debut on the giant streaming platform on April 26. According to Netflix’s latest report, the Alia Bhatt starrer which is loosely based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai has managed to secure 50.6 million viewership hours which has helped it secure the top rank.

Well, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s period drama ‘RRR’ has also emerged as a winner after witnessing a good rise in its viewership hours after making its way on Netflix. While the Ram Charan and Junior NTR starrer dominated the domestic and international box office for weeks after its release, its release on Netflix and ZEE5 has just given fans another opportunity to witness Rajamouli’s cinematic excellence.

While ‘Doctor Strange’ writer C. Robert Cargill and ‘Eternals’ star Patton Oswalt took to their respective social media handles and praised ‘RRR’, the western audience was almost convinced that the period drama was about a gay love story. Read more details about it here.

Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. pic.twitter.com/WFpOAKq8VG — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 6, 2022

If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane. https://t.co/1kwNFwtTMR — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

With Netflix switching to new viewership metrics last year (from views to hours), it now announces its Top 10 list publicly every week. And in addition to ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’, other Indian films to garner a good viewership count on Netflix were ‘Mimi’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Minnal Murali’.

