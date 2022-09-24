Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of her back-to-back hit films, however, the actor has now said that she never reads the reviews of her movie. Bhatt revealed that she does not read the reviews wether they are good or bad and she would rather take feedback about her movies in person. Alia said she only read the headlines of the reviews sent to her.

As per IndianExpress, Alia Bhatt spoke about reading reviews of her movie and said, “Even when the reviews are good, I don’t read them. I read headlines that people send me sometimes. You generally get a sense of what worked and what didn’t after the film’s release. I ask enough people when I meet them in person for feedback.”

SEE ALSO: Did Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Not Charge Any Fees For ‘Brahmastra’? Ayan Mukerji Confirms

Alia added she did not want to read the reviews because she does not, “like this sort of dissection on day one or day 10 also of a film.” On the contrary, her mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar reads every review of his movies.

Alia is currently expecting her first baby with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is also gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She had back-to-back hit releases this year staring from Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Alia Bhatt Says She Never Reads Reviews Of Her Films; Says 'Don't Like This Sort Of Dissection'