Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Pregnancy Announcement Sparks A Meme Fest On Twitter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet on Monday as they announced their pregnancy. The couple surprised their fans as they posted a sweet photo from the hospital as they made the announcement. Several celebs congratulated the soon-to-be parents and fans also trended #AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor on Twitter. Along with the wishes, netizens also shared hilarious memes.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and announced that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were expecting their first child together. The couple recently tied the knot on 14 April 2022 after dating for several years.

As the couple made the announcement, fans poured in wishes as well as hilarious memes. Take look at some of them here.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announces pregnancy #AliaBhatt

Le Taimur :- pic.twitter.com/Tr2LDTuQes — Babu bhaiya (@babu_6969) June 27, 2022

#AliaBhatt pregnant into 2 months of marriage Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/XAKrwQkbky — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) June 27, 2022

#AliaBhatt

Dress is working good for everyone

if you know, you know… pic.twitter.com/nyMT5mTopC — Er. Kabir Dhillon (@your_lip_balm) June 27, 2022

Alia and Ranbir announce pregnancy within 3 months of marriage Indian aunties to Deepika and Katrina : pic.twitter.com/2xcCOdhA9z — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile Viral Bhayani and Filmfare outside #AliaBhatt house focusing on her belly: pic.twitter.com/2Btte4jAVx — Rajasthani Memer 4.0 (@Memes_Raj) June 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen on the screen for the first time in the upcoming Brahmastra. Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone along with Gal Gaddot and Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his movie Shamshera.

