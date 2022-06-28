Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Pregnancy Media Frenzy Has Bought Upon Distasteful Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Memes

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sent fans, media and the internet into a frenzy as they announced their pregnancy. The couple shared the news on Monday morning with their fans and followers and wishes came pouring in. However, a twisted section of netizens made memes and questioned Ranbir-Alia’s joyous moment by pointing out that they had tied the knot earlier this year in April. The netizens who are acting like Mohalle ki aunties, didn’t just stop there, in a disgusting show of sexism and trolling, they managed to drag in Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, who have dated Kapoor in the past.

If you open the Twitter at the moment, you will find several distasteful memes related to Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and Alia-Ranbir’s pregnancy. People are questioning Deepika and Katrina about their kids and family planning and so invested in their married life that it’s literally disgusting. Padukone and Kaif dated Kapoor but since then both the actors have moved on with their lives and married their significant others, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. Here are some memes that are being shared around Twitter.

A section of Netiznes have come out in support of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. One user wrote, “#AliaBhatt is pregnant this is gud news but why people r putting down#DeepikaPadukone&#KatrinaKaif for not having kids, why they r making jokes of them , this is not funny but derogatory comments on a woman, this should be stopped.”

Alia is pregnant, good for her and hubby., but please stop putting down Katrina and Deepika. Dont taunt bad words, ever! Don’t behaive like idiots . Stop jugde like this .@aliaa08 @deepikapadukone #KatrinaKaif #AliaBhatt — Manpreet Kaur jassi (@BossGirl_jassi) June 27, 2022

Saw many people taunting #DeepikaPadukone still not getting preg where as #AliaBhatt being so earlier,well so happy for Alia,she does deserves happiness😊But those sh!t mentality people should know It’s literally their choice🙄no u can’t troll them for this😶

Have some shame — Anjol_universe (@anjol_universe) June 27, 2022

This show of sexism and senseless trolling is honestly so distasteful and truly makes one question that why are people so interested in the personal life of these celebrities? Why can’t they just celebrate Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pregnancy without putting down other celebrities.

