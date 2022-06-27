Congratulations are in order for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia recently took to her Instagram handle and announced that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were expecting their first child together. The couple recently tied the knot on 14 April 2022 after dating for several years.

Alia shared a picture of her and Ranbir looking at an ultrasound image and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon,” with an infinity symbol and heart emoticons. Take a look at the post here.

Source Link : Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Announce First Pregnancy In Sweetest Announcement Ever And It’s Pouring Wishes!