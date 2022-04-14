Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Official Wedding Photos Are Out; Fans Say 'Straight Out Of Fairytale'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now officially husband and wife. After several rumors and speculations, the couple tied the knot in Mumbai on Thursday. Alia took to her Instagram and shared official pictures of her wedding with beau Ranbir. The actress also penned a sweet note as she shared the pictures.

Both Alia and Ranbir wore matching cream-colored outfits for their big day. Taking to her Instagram, Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married.With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

As the photos were shared online, fans of the couple took to Twitter and send in congratulated the couple on their new journey.

straight out from a fairytale, so royal so magical 😭❤#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/b2K8KffZmO — team bride. (@sarphirimusafir) April 14, 2022

a scene straight out of a romantic novel #RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/gEvlqq5tF9 — team bride. (@sarphirimusafir) April 14, 2022

We have never seen Ranbir so happy #RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/allv2IWPVH — R (@KattarKapoor) April 14, 2022

“I have always been a Ranbir loyalist” GOD DAMN IT THIS IS MY ENTIRE HEART 🥺🧿#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/JvcXYluM5k — aloobir ftw. 🥺 I KKR 💜 (@srksfp) April 14, 2022

Congratulations Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt For Wedding & Best Wishes For Upcoming journey Together Allah Bless You Both ❤️#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/1C0LzkPe40 — AYAAN🦁 (@AYAANBB13) April 14, 2022

