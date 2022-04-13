Alfred Molina Opens Up About His 'Teary' Reunion With Tobey Maguire After 17 Years In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Actor Alfred Molina opened up about his reunion with Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home after 17 years and admitted that he got a little emotional. Molina who played Otto Octavius and Maguire who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man were last seen together in the 2004 movie Spider-Man and were recently seen together in the blockbuster hit No Way Home.

Molina made an appearance in the podcast, Household Faces With John Ross Bowie, where he spoke about his reunion with Maguire and said that he got ‘very teary’ during a particular scene. The actor said, “There was one scene where I suddenly meet Tobey, and he kinda goes, ‘How are you, doctor?’ And I go, ‘Oh my god, it’s good to see you.’ I got very teary in that scene. I kinda went, ‘Oh s—, this is a moment.’”

Molina further spilled that it was ‘delightful’ to see Tobey again, he added, “We did have a giggle on set about… I think I said something like, ‘I’m terrified that I might be a bit too old for this.'”

Spider-Man: No Way Home also bought back other iconic villains like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and more. No Way Home was a huge box-office success and became the first movie of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office.

