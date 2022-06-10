Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 'nothing has changed' in response to January 6 hearings

Posted on June 10, 2022 0

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to react to the January 6 hearings on Thursday, suggesting “virtually nothing has changed” since the storming of the Capitol in 2021.

The Democrat Congresswoman also attacked Republicans and Ted Cruz for “voting to protect” the behaviour of the attackers

“People think that just because this man was on reality TV, that this wasn’t real, that this was entertainment,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez.

“This isn’t entertainment, this is real f-ing life… and structurally, institutionally, virtually nothing has changed.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 'nothing has changed' in response to January 6 hearings