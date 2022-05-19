Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirms reports she is engaged to Riley Roberts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has confirmed reports that she is engaged to her partner Riley Roberts.

On Thursday, it was reported on Twitter that the congresswoman had gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend, with reporter Pablo Manríquez tweeting: “BREAKING: @AOC got engaged!!”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the news in a tweet, with the New York Democrat retweeting a report about the engagement and writing: “It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The couple first met when they were students at Boston University. While they maintain a mostly private relationship, Ms Ocasio-Cortez previously described the web developer as an “easy-going redhead” in a 2018 Vogue profile.

The same year, Roberts featured in the documentary Knock Down the House about Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s primary campaign.

While the couple are rarely photographed together, Roberts was in attendance during Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s swearing-in in 2019, with the marketing professional later telling the New York Post that it was a “really incredible day, really special”. As for his thoughts on Washington, DC, he told the outlet: “It’s great.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ms Ocasio-Cortez for comment.

More follows…

