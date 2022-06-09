French striker Alexandre Lacazette has re-signed for former club Lyon, following his departure from Arsenal at the end of his contract.

The 31-year-old spent five years in North London after signing from the Ligue 1 club in 2017 and has returned to the Groupama Stadium on a three-year contract.

Olympique Lyonnais stated that tempting Lacazette back was their “priority” for several months and signing him “testifies to the great ambitions of the club”.

Lacazette played 275 matches and scored 129 goals in his first stint with the club, after coming through the youth system.

Arsenal are in the market for at least one replacement forward this summer, with Eddie Nketiah also out of contract and without a new agreement as yet and former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having departed during the winter transfer window.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Alexandre Lacazette signs for Lyon on free transfer after leaving Arsenal