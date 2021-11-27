Alexandra Morgan: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over mother-of-two’s disappearance

Two arrests have been made following the disappearance of a mother-of-two, which police are treating as a potential murder inquiry.

Alexandra Morgan, from Sissinghurst, Kent, was last seen at a petrol station close to the nearby village of Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November.

The 34-year-old has not been in contact with her family since then, which Kent Police have described as being “completely out of character”.

Officers are urging anyone who thinks they might have seen something “suspicious” around that time to get in touch, as they continue their search for her.

Both men arrested were taken in on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning, police said.

A 53-year-old man, from Hastings, East Sussex, was arrested on Friday. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man, from St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, was arrested the day before.

Police have released a photo of Ms Morgan’s white Mini Cooper, which has a black roof and the registration number MF55 YHM, as well as images of her inside the petrol station she was last seen at.

Officers have established that the vehicle made journeys between her home and towards the Hastings area on 14 and 15 November.

Kent Police, with the support of Sussex Police, are searching four locations in the Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea area in a bid to find Ms Morgan.

Morgan’s white Mini Cooper, which has a black roof and the registration number MF55 YHM, is pictured

“It is completely out of character for Alexandra not to contact her family and we are now treating this case as a potential murder,” detective chief inspector Neil Kimber, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said in a statement on Saturday.

“While we continue our investigation, I would urge anyone who may have seen Alexandra or her white Mini Cooper with a black roof to contact us.”

While warning residents in the local area to “expect to see a heightened police presence as inquiries continue”, DCI Kimber issued the following appeal: “If you think you may have seen Alexandra or something suspicious but are not sure, please do not hesitate to call and let us know.”

Anyone who has seen Ms Morgan or her car is urged to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference number 18-0280.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous online form on their website.

