Alexandra Morales: Missing teacher found dead in abandoned rental car in Mexico

Missing school teacher Alexandra Morale has allegedly been found dead inside her car in Mexico after a week-long search for the Gwinnett County, Georgia, educator.

Authorities reportedly say Ms Morale, 24, who went missing after attending a concert on 30 October, was found deceased nine days after by authorities in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico.

She had been on paid leave and, according to Benefield Elementary School, did not return last weekend as planned, as FOX5 Atlanta reported. Ms Morale was a first grade teacher.

Her family reportedly informed the school of her disappearance and the discovery of her body on Tuesday, with the school emailing parents to inform them of the situation the following day.

It allegedly read: “After notifying our staff members, we made phone calls to the families of students in Ms Morales’ class so that they could comfort their child.”

“That said, we know this loss touches many in our school community and we want to support our students and staff members during this difficult time.”

The school added that councillors were available for students, and that Ms Morale’s class was being taught by a substitute teacher in the mean time.

WSBT-TV reported that a man has been arrested in Mexico in connection with Ms Morale’s death, which reports identified as her boyfriend, 28-year-old Fidel Barragan, who remains in jail in Jalisco, Mexico.

Her family said Mr Barragan was known to them, and that they were reportedly trying to repatriate Ms Morale’s body to the US on Friday, according to Telemundo Atlanta.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the teacher, and says “Alexa was adored by her parents and loved by her two brothers. She had a passion for adventure and traveling around the world was her joy.”

“She was the most caring teacher to all of her students and her first-grade babies will miss her dearly. She was a loyal friend to many and a proud Hermana of our sorority, Sigma Lambda Upsilon/Señoritas Latinas Unidas Sorority, Inc.”

